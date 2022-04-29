FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2022 09:13:48      انڈین آواز

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang dies in COVID quarantine hotel

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN WEB DESK

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang died while in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in the southern Chinese city, local media reported today.

Kenneth Tsang has reportedly passed away while he was in quarantine after returning from a trip. The actor was found unconscious in the hotel where he was quarantined.

Apart from being a popular figure in Hong Kong, the late actor has several notable Hollywood films to his credit such as Rush Hour 2.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the South China Morning Post cited a local government source to report that the veteran actor Kenneth Tsang died at the age of 86. The actor, who had returned from a trip to Singapore, was quarantined in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. He was unconscious in his room after the workers failed to get a response from them during the daily checks.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The source from the newspaper reported that the veteran actor had tested negative for COVID-19.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang died while in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in the southern Chinese city, local media reported today.

Tsang was best known internationally for his action roles in the 2002 James Bond film ‘Die Another Day,’ John Woo’s ‘The Killer’ in 1989, ‘Rush Hour 2’ in 2001 starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.
Tsang had been undergoing seven days of quarantine after returning from Singapore on Monday and was found collapsed on the floor of his hotel room by staff yesterday, according to the local media.
No cause of death was given and the paper said, he had tested negative for the virus and had no underlying medical conditions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart