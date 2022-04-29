Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang dies in COVID quarantine hotel

AMN WEB DESK

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang died while in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in the southern Chinese city, local media reported today.

Kenneth Tsang has reportedly passed away while he was in quarantine after returning from a trip. The actor was found unconscious in the hotel where he was quarantined.

Apart from being a popular figure in Hong Kong, the late actor has several notable Hollywood films to his credit such as Rush Hour 2.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the South China Morning Post cited a local government source to report that the veteran actor Kenneth Tsang died at the age of 86. The actor, who had returned from a trip to Singapore, was quarantined in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. He was unconscious in his room after the workers failed to get a response from them during the daily checks.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The source from the newspaper reported that the veteran actor had tested negative for COVID-19.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang died while in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in the southern Chinese city, local media reported today.

Tsang was best known internationally for his action roles in the 2002 James Bond film ‘Die Another Day,’ John Woo’s ‘The Killer’ in 1989, ‘Rush Hour 2’ in 2001 starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

Tsang had been undergoing seven days of quarantine after returning from Singapore on Monday and was found collapsed on the floor of his hotel room by staff yesterday, according to the local media.

No cause of death was given and the paper said, he had tested negative for the virus and had no underlying medical conditions.