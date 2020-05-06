Latest News

HOMAGE TO HANDWARA MARTYR COLONEL ASHUTOSH SHARMA ﻿

The mortal remains, of Handwara martyr, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, arrived from Srinagar, J&K at Jaipur. On 05 May 2020, the brave martyr was accorded full military honours. Wreaths were laid by the Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot and Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, Lt Gen Alok Kler, PVSM, VSM.

On the occassion also present were, Member of Parliament Shri Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Shri Khachariyawas, Minister for Ex- Servicemen Welfare Rajasthan, Shri Sandeep Verma, Revenue Secretary, Shri Anand Srivastava, Police Commissioner, Jaipur and Shri Jogaram, DC Jaipur.

Speaking on the occassion, General Kler, saluted the bravery and ultimate sacrifice made by Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, as also by his other four comrades in arm, including Maj Anuj Sood, in the cause of our great nation. He highlighted, that Col Ashutosh Sharma, represents every gallant soldier in operations and assured that the Indian Army will always remember the martyr and also his family in the years to come. He also interacted with the family members of the martyr and expressed his condolences to them.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma was commissioned on 01 Sep 2001 into 19 Batallion Brigade of The GUARDS. He was Commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles, deployed in the sensitive North Kashmir. Always leading from the front Colonel Ashutosh Sharma was recipient of two Sena Medal, the officer along with his comrades, Maj Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub Inspector Shakeel Qazi of J&K Police were martyred during fierce encounter in Handwara on the night of 02 May 2020, with Pak sponsored terrorists.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma is survived by his wife Mrs Pallavi Sharma and a 12 year old daughter Tamanna, who reside at Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. The martyrs mother Mrs Sudha Sharma and brother, Piyush Sharma who also reside in Jaipur. After paying homage with full military honours, the last rites were performed at the Sodala cremation ground, in presence of his family members and friends.

