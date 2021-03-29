High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
Holi being celebrated across the country with full fervour and gaiety; Prez, VP, PM extend greetings on occasion

GaiHoli, the festival of colours, is being celebrated throughout the country today. The festival is celebrated in the month of March which not only brings cheers to the people but also brings new lease of life to plants and animals. Holi marks the onset of Spring season.

Holi begins with Holika Dahan, a day prior to Holi. Like any other Hindu festival, Holi also marks the victory of good over evil. Holi gives the message of equality and fraternity as all the sections of society irrespective of caste, creed, colour, age, and sex celebrate it with great enthusiasm.

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi. In his message, Mr Kovind said Holi is a festival of social harmony which celebrates joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. He added that it gives the message of social integration and fraternity.

At the same time, it also inspires people to come together in making a New India which is built on the foundation of amity, unity and harmony. The President hoped that this festival further strengthens the spirit of nationalism which is integral to India’s cultural diversity.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted citizens on Holi. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, the festival of colours, Holi, is celebrated with great fervour and zeal across the country. The Vice President urged people to take all precautions and maintain COVID-19 protocols while celebrating Holi in view of the prevailing pandemic. He hoped that the festival will bring happiness, good health and prosperity in the lives of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi. He hoped that the festival infuses joy and vigor to everyone’s life.

