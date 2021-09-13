Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns
Hockey India names 25, players, including 16 Olympians for Sr Women’s National Coaching Camp

Harpal Singh Bedi

Hockey India on Sunday named 25 players, including 16 Tokyo Olympians, for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp scheduled to begin in SAI, Bengaluru from Monday.

The five-week-long coaching camp for this core group of 25 players will conclude on 20 October.

The core probable group includes Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Udita who were part of the Indian Team at Tokyo Olympics.

Experienced players Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur too have received a call-up for the camp along with Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Mahima Choudhary who have been moved to the Senior Core Group from the Junior ranks.

Meanwhile, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, and Sharmila who were part of the Olympic squad will join the Junior Team’s ongoing National Coaching Camp at the same campus in SAI, Bengaluru.

Bichu Devi Kharibam who was also part of the Olympic Core group will now join the Junior National Camp.
The Junior Core Group is currently preparing for the all-important FIH Junior Women’s World Cup to be held later this year in South Africa.

Talking about the camp Hockey India Gyanendro Ningombam said “I believe the players are looking forward to regroup at the National Camp in Bengaluru.

“While the campaign in Tokyo ended on a disappointing note for the players as it was a case of so near yet so far from the medal, the love and support the players have received over these past few weeks has been incredible and this has motivated them to do better.

“An important year is coming up with big tournaments and I am sure this camp will be the beginning of a good season ahead,” he added

