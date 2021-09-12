Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns
PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to motivate people in areas outside sports

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside sports to motivate people and help bring changes to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Mr Modi said, paralympians have become celebrities due to their hard work and people will listen to them and accept their views which can play a big role to bring changes in the country. The Prime Minister shared the video of his interaction with the Indian Paralympic Contingent at his residence last week. During his interaction, Mr Modi said they have a lot to give to the country and assured them of his full support.

On the occasion, the paralympians shared their experiences and challenges and lauded the Prime Minister for his continuous support and encouragement. They added that even players from other countries said them during the event that it is a matter of pride for Indian players that the Prime Minister is talking to them.

Mr Modi advised them to always think positively. He said that their achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sports persons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports.

India had sent the highest ever contingent of 54 Divyang sports persons across nine disciplines in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics. The Indian Paralympians created history by winning 19 medals.

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

