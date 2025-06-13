Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Manali facing unusual high temperatures

Jun 13, 2025

AMN

Amid the intense heatwave conditions, nearly half of Himachal Pradesh is now in the grip of scorching temperatures. Not just the plains, even hill stations like Shimla and Manali are experiencing unusually high temperatures, leaving people drenched in sweat.

The trend of rising maximum temperatures continues across most parts of Himachal Pradesh. People in the plains districts, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur are facing severe heat. Maximum temperatures in these areas are being recorded above 40 degrees Celsius. Amid this intense heat, not only the plains but also hill stations like Shimla and Manali are reeling under unusually hot conditions. According to the Meteorological Department, hot winds are likely to blow across some parts of the plains in Himachal. The department has urged all citizens to remain alert and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heatstroke. However, the department has also forecast rain and thunderstorms at several places in the state from today till June 15.

