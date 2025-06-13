Heavy rains lash Maharashtra; IMD issues red alert for Sindhudurg

AMN

Various parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Sangli and Kolhapur, experienced heavy rainfall yesterday. Mumbai has been witnessing cloud cover since this morning. The IMD has issued a yellow alert today for most parts of the state, including Mumbai and its surrounding districts, while an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. Sindhudurg is under a red alert, with predictions of extremely heavy rainfall.

For tomorrow, the IMD has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri, while an orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur.