Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat ATS recovers digital video recorder

AMN

The Gujarat ATS team has recovered a digital video recorder from the site of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The airline has not officially confirmed the recovery of the black box so far. The investigation into the incident is currently underway, and security agencies are actively conducting search operations at the site. A team of forensic experts is expected to arrive shortly to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, people are coming forward in large numbers to donate blood at the Civil Hospital, hoping to save the lives of those injured. The Indian Army has organised a blood donation camp at the military cantonment in Ahmedabad. To support the affected families, the Road, Housing, and Transport Departments have arranged accommodation and transportation. Extensive facilities have also been set up at the Civil Hospital for the families of the victims.