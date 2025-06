BJP’s Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad’s Birendra Prasad Baishya have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam today. This marks the parliamentary debut of Kanad Purkayastha, who currently serves as the BJP’s state secretary. Assam has a total of seven Rajya Sabha seats. The BJP currently holds four, while its allies, the AGP and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), hold one each. The remaining seat is held by an Independent member.

