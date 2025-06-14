Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heatwave continues to grip North-West India

Jun 14, 2025

Heatwave continues to grip North-West India, IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, saying the extreme heat wave conditions will continue for the next 2 to 3 days. Talking to Akashvani News, a senior scientist in IMD, R K Jenamani said, an orange alert of heat wave has also been issued for Jammu, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh for the next 48 hours. He said, meanwhile, the heat wave has reduced slightly in Delhi. The temperature has dropped by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius from the earlier 45 degrees Celsius, bringing some relief.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Jun 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat ATS recovers digital video recorder

Jun 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra; IMD issues red alert for Sindhudurg

Jun 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President urges Iran to sign nuclear deal

14 June 2025 1:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heatwave continues to grip North-West India

14 June 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

DGCA directs Air India to carry out additional safety inspections on Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft

14 June 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

14 June 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!