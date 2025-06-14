Heatwave continues to grip North-West India, IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, saying the extreme heat wave conditions will continue for the next 2 to 3 days. Talking to Akashvani News, a senior scientist in IMD, R K Jenamani said, an orange alert of heat wave has also been issued for Jammu, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh for the next 48 hours. He said, meanwhile, the heat wave has reduced slightly in Delhi. The temperature has dropped by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius from the earlier 45 degrees Celsius, bringing some relief.