Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to begin on June 20

AMN

The first batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will reach Gangtok tomorrow. The Sikkim government has made all arrangements to welcome them. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to begin on the 20th of this month after a gap of 5 years.

Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation department, C S Rao said that the first batch of the group, consisting of 35 yatris along with government officials, will reach tomorrow. They will be staying at 15th Mile and Sherathang for 4 days for acclimatisation. During this period, senior defence and government officials will brief them.

On the 20th of this month, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will flag off the yatra at Nathu La. Mr. Rao said that the pilgrimage will get all the medical and other requirements. He said that various state and central government agencies are involved in this process. Each batch would take 11 to 12 days to complete the yatra. There would be a total of 10 batches that would go for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Natha La this year.