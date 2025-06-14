ECI Team Reviews Voter Awareness Campaigns in Patna Ahead of Bihar Polls

AMN

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) today held a meeting of government media units at Patna regarding an extensive voter awareness campaign and SVEEP activities promotion for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Secretary of ECI Santosh Kumar, Assistant Director of ECI Apurva Kumar Singh and Additional Secretary of the State Election Department Madhav Kumar Singh briefed the officials about different aspects of 23 new major electoral reforms initiated by the Election Commission of India.

Election Commission officials emphasized different points of the new voter-centric and other stakeholders’ initiatives rolled out by the commission. Apurva Kumar Singh stressed that a special drive of voter awareness must be conducted to boost the poll percentage in low voter turnout assembly constituencies.

He also added that the upcoming assembly elections will be special one as new reforms will be implemented from Bihar elections. He said that the new version 2.0 of the voter awareness campaign SVEEP will feature many technological initiatives and extensive use of social media.