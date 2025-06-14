Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat Health Minister Reviews Operations at Civil Hospital

AMN

Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel held a review meeting at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital today and took stock of the situation. The Minister also visited the cold storage room where bodies have been kept and reviewed the operations.

Meanwhile, the Process of DNA matching is underway in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Authorities of the Civil Hospital have so far identified nine victims based on the DNA samples. The Deputy Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Rajnish Patel told the media that the bodies will be handed over to the families today. He informed that around 8 injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital at present and the condition of one of them is critical.

The authorities at BJ Medical College have decided to evacuate the hostels located near the crash site.

The investigation into the plane crash in Ahmedabad is underway, and multiple agencies have joined the investigation. Fire teams have recovered another body, suspected to be of an air hostess, from the tail section of the Air India plane crash site today. Over 250 people, including 241 people on board, medical students, and residents, died in the incident.