Bihar Kicks Off Countdown to 11th International Yoga Day with Week-Long Sessions

The countdown for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) has started, as several activities have been started in Bihar.

In the run up to the 11th World Yoga Day, a special one-week Yoga practice session comprising a large number of athletes, players and other enthusiasts started today at Patliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh in Patna. The mega Yoga campaign has been launched by the Bihar State Sports Authority in collaboration with Bihar School of Yoga, a pioneer institution. Sport persons from all age group are taking part in the Yoga practice session being held at sports complex.

This special session of Yoga and meditation will continue till 21st June and several modules of Yoga practice will be prepared according to features of sports.

The Director General cum CEO of Sports Authority of Bihar BSSA Ravindran Shankaran said experienced Yoga practitioners from Bihar School of Yoga, Munger will prepare these modules and it will be made available to sports persons across the country in video form.

He said the main purpose of this initiative and roping in Yoga is to make sports persons stress-free, enhance their concentration.