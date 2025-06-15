Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

IMD Forecasts Monsoon Advance in Eastern and Central India

Jun 15, 2025

Red Alert for Heavy Rain in South-Western States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast favourable conditions for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next 2 days. The weather agency has forecast similar conditions over some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent 3 days.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions will also reduce in the coming days over Northwest India. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana due to severe heat wave today. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that warm night conditions will still prevail over these areas today.

The IMD has also issued red alert over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerela, Konkan and Goa for the next 2 days due to extremely heavy rainfall.

