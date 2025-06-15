Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

MP: 4 Naxals, Including 3 Women Killed in Encounter in Balaghat

Jun 15, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

In Madhya Pradesh, four naxals, including three women cadres, were neutralised in the Pachama Dadar range in the Balaghat district during an encounter between security forces and Naxalites.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police Aaditya Mishra, confirmed the encounter to the media and informed that this was a joint operation by the Hawk Force and local police.

The police had received intelligence about the presence of Naxals in the forest area, which led to the launch of the operation. The bodies of the Naxals have been recovered, but identification is yet to be confirmed.

The police had also recovered a cache of arms from the site. Other details are awaited.

