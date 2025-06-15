Over 12.48 Lakh Cases Settled in One Day at Telangana Lok Adalat

AMN

Over 12.48 lakh cases have been settled in a single day during the National Lok Adalat held across Telangana on Saturday and compensation to the tune of 935 crore rupees awarded to beneficiaries. Organised under the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), the event covered both pre-litigation and pending court cases across all judicial districts and the High Court.

Held under the leadership of Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Sujoy Paul, and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, the initiative saw the setting up of 319 Lok Adalat Benches across the state including at the High Court and Debt Recovery Tribunals. Out of them, 315 benches operated in judicial districts. Justice Sujoy Paul inaugurated the event at the City Civil Court, Secunderabad, where he personally handed over Lok Adalat awards to litigants who settled their cases amicably.

Speaking at the session, Justice Sujoy Paul praised the institution of Lok Adalats as an old but effective system that not only saves valuable court time but also fosters goodwill and relationships between parties. He said it is a win-win situation for all involved. He also highlighted the significance of community mediation, especially for matrimonial and family disputes. Stating that the state has already introduced community mediation centres in nine districts, he said the centres are showing positive results, particularly in resolving emotional disputes. The Lok Adalat cleared 4,63,038 pre-litigation cases and 7,85,011 pending court cases