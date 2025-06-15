CBC Karnataka join hands with Brahma Kumaris to organise Yoga Day in Bengaluru

AMN

The Central Bureau of Communication, Karnataka joined hands with Brahma Kumaris on Sunday to organise Yoga Day in Bengaluru as a prelude to the International Yoga Day held every year on June 21. The precursor event was held to create awareness about the positive benefits of Yoga and meditation and the significance of International Yoga Day. Addressing the gathering, Brahma Kumari Rajayogini B K Ambika sister underscored the need for Yoga and meditation in this modern day lifestyle immersed in stress and anxiety. She explained that tormenting emotions and negative thoughts are the culprits causing diseases. For freedom from physical, mental and social suffering, she advocated Yoga and meditation. She added that those who practice yoga and meditation gain mental and physical Strength to thwart negative emotions, thoughts and influences.