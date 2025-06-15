Tragedy in Pune : Bridge Collapse Claims 6 Lives, 38 Rescued

AMN / Pune, Maharashtra

IN a tragic incident on Sunday an old iron bridge over the Indrayani River at Kundmala, a popular tourist spot in the Maval region of Pune, collapsed, claiming at least 6 lives. Initial reports suggest that the bridge gave way due to overcrowding as a large number of tourists had gathered to enjoy the monsoon scenery. At least six people were seriously injured, while 38 others were successfully rescued.

The Maharashtra government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Monsoon Rush Turns Fatal

Kundmala is a well-known destination, especially during the monsoon, attracting hundreds of visitors every weekend. The lush greenery and the gushing Indrayani River create an idyllic setting for day-trippers. On this particular Sunday, a large crowd had gathered, which allegedly caused structural stress on the decades-old bridge, leading to its sudden collapse.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Rescue teams from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, PMRDA fire brigade, and two units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) swiftly reached the scene. Trained divers and boats were deployed to search for the missing, and injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Officials confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing and that all agencies are working in coordination to ensure no one is left behind.

Leaders Express Grief, Promise Accountability

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune district), and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed their deep sorrow over the incident.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said:

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. A detailed investigation will be carried out to find the cause of the collapse, and strict action will be taken against those responsible for any negligence.”

Negligence in Infrastructure Maintenance?

Local residents and tourists have raised concerns over the condition of the bridge, which was reportedly not maintained properly despite the heavy footfall during tourist seasons. Many claim that prior warnings about the bridge’s poor condition were ignored.

The incident has sparked a fresh debate over infrastructure safety and disaster preparedness, especially at public and tourist sites.

Key Highlights:

