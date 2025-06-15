Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Lays Foundation for 14 Projects in Rewari

Jun 15, 2025
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Lays Foundation for 14 Projects Worth Over Rs 288 Crore in Rewari

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today laid the foundation stone of 14 development projects worth over 288 crore rupees. He also inaugurated the newly constructed jail in Rewari.

Addressing the thanksgiving rally organized at Rao Tula Ram Stadium in Rewari, the Chief Minister said that his government will develop Rewari not at double but at triple speed.

The Chief Minister said that his policy, intention and leadership are clear. He said that 217 promises were made in the party’s manifesto, out of which 28 promises have been fulfilled and 90 will be completed this year. Union Minister of State Rao Indrajit Singh, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Cooperation and Jail Minister Dr. Arvind Sharma and Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath also participated in the rally.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah to Distribute Appointment Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

Jun 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tragedy in Pune : Bridge Collapse Claims 6 Lives, 38 Rescued

Jun 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBC Karnataka join hands with Brahma Kumaris to organise Yoga Day in Bengaluru

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah to Distribute Appointment Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

15 June 2025 11:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Lays Foundation for 14 Projects in Rewari

15 June 2025 11:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal hold talks with Andhra CM Naidu on Trade, Agri, and Export Concerns

15 June 2025 11:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پونے میں پل گرنے سے دردناک حادثہ، 4 سیاح ہلاک، 38 افراد کو بچا لیا گیا

15 June 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!