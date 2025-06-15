Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Lays Foundation for 14 Projects in Rewari

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today laid the foundation stone of 14 development projects worth over 288 crore rupees. He also inaugurated the newly constructed jail in Rewari.

Addressing the thanksgiving rally organized at Rao Tula Ram Stadium in Rewari, the Chief Minister said that his government will develop Rewari not at double but at triple speed.

The Chief Minister said that his policy, intention and leadership are clear. He said that 217 promises were made in the party’s manifesto, out of which 28 promises have been fulfilled and 90 will be completed this year. Union Minister of State Rao Indrajit Singh, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Cooperation and Jail Minister Dr. Arvind Sharma and Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath also participated in the rally.