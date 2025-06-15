Amit Shah to Distribute Appointment Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute the appointment letters to the 60,244 newly recruited constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police at a grand ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the event, which marks a significant step in strengthening the state’s law enforcement.



Out of the total 60,244 posts for the direct recruitment of constables, 12,048 are women. This is the first time a large number of women will get appointment letters in any security force.



Yogi Adityanath reviewed the security preparations at Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow yesterday ahead of the Union Home Minister’s visit. DGP Rajeev Krishna said that recruits from all 75 districts of the state will gather for the large-scale programme. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth arrival of candidates. Mr. Krishna informed that all selected candidates will undergo high-tech training and be inducted as integral members of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force.



A total of 60,244 constables, including 12,048 women recruits, were recruited by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, which received more than 48 lakh applications for 60,000 posts.