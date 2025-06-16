Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Telangana Education Dept signs MoUs with NGOs to enhance teaching infrastructure in govt schools

Jun 16, 2025

AMN

Telangana State Education Department has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with some NGOs to enhance teaching infrastructure and learning outcomes across all government schools yesterday. The MoUs have been signed in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. As per the MoUs, the NGOs will offer state-of-the-art technology-based teaching services free of cost to students in the government schools.

Among the NGOs that signed the MoU are Nandan Nilekani-led EkStep Foundation, Sunita Krishnan’s Prajwala Foundation, Alakh Pandey’s Physics Wallah, Khan Academy, Shoaib Dar’s Pi Jam Foundation, and Safina Hussain’s Educate Girls. These NGOs bring a wide range of expertise in digital education, foundational learning, and girl child education. An official release stated that the move is part of the government’s broader strategy to bridge the digital divide and elevate the quality of education in public institutions across Telangana.

