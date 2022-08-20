Himachal Pradesh CM expresses concern over colossal losses to lives and properties due to torrential rains

AMN/ WEB DESK

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over colossal losses to lives and properties due to the torrential rains in various parts of the state.

Chief Minister has directed the district administration to immediately ensure relief, rescue, and rehabilitation work in the affected areas. He said that as many as five deaths have been reported in the State during the last 24 hours and about 15 people are reported to be missing. He stated that teams of NDRF and State forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been trapped/ stuck under the debris.

Jai Ram Thakur asked the locals as well as the tourists to stay away from landslide-prone areas and riversides to avert any mishap.