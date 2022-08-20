FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2022 03:53:07      انڈین آواز

Himachal Pradesh CM expresses concern over colossal losses to lives and properties due to torrential rains

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over colossal losses to lives and properties due to the torrential rains in various parts of the state.

Chief Minister has directed the district administration to immediately ensure relief, rescue, and rehabilitation work in the affected areas. He said that as many as five deaths have been reported in the State during the last 24 hours and about 15 people are reported to be missing. He stated that teams of NDRF and State forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been trapped/ stuck under the debris.

Jai Ram Thakur asked the locals as well as the tourists to stay away from landslide-prone areas and riversides to avert any mishap.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play in scheduled football tournaments

SPORTS DESK The Sports Ministry has requested International Football Federation (FIFA) and Asian Football C ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart