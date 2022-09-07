He is a recent migrant to BJP: Jairam Ramesh on Assam CM remarks on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

AMN / WEB DESK

AICC General Secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comment on Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“I don’t take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He’s a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier hitting out at the Congress, Assam Chief Minister said that Congress should work towards an “Akhand Bharat”. “In 1947, Congress had divided India into Pakistan and then later, Bangladesh. If Rahul Gandhi has regret over Partition, then there’s no use of Bharat Jodo. Try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh. India is already intact. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Silchar to Saurashtra, India is integrated.”