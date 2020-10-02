HATHRAS: UP Police Push Derek O’Brien To Ground, Manhandle Women MPs

AGENCIES / Hathras, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar pradesh Police and officials pushed Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien to the ground and manhandled two women MPs of his party when they were on way to meet the family 20-year-old girl was gang raped and tortured in Hathras about two weeks ago.

In TV footage, a man in a white shirt and a helmet can be seen grabbing TMC MP Pratima Mandal by the shoulders to prevent her from walking to the village. Derek O’Brien rushes to rescue her and the man then pushes him to the ground.

Earlier, TMC MPs Pratima Mandala and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and ex-MP Mamata Thakur could be seen urging policemen with folded hands to let them enter the village. Derek O’Brien could be heard telling the cops: “Let the women go at least.” However, their path was blocked by the policemen.

While officials have denied the manhandling of MPs, the TMC leaders are holding a sit-in about 1 km from the victim’s home. “The allegations are totally false. Women constables requested them (TMC leaders) to go back as no one is allowed to enter the village. When they tied to enter forcibly, women constables stopped them,” Hathras sub-divisional magistrate Prem Prakash Meena was quoted saying by news agency.

Trinamool MPs continue dharna 1km away from victim's home after being Mandhandled and roughed up by UP police. pic.twitter.com/x31IkiEran — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 2, 2020

“A delegation of Trinamool MPs traveled about 200 km from Delhi, and has been stopped by UP Police from entering Hathras,” the TMC said earlier this afternoon, adding they “were traveling separately to express solidarity with the grieving family and convey their condolences”.

We were stopped by the UP Police when they were just 1.5 km from the victim’s home,” the Trinamool Congress quoted one of the MPs as saying in the statement.

The action against the TMC leaders comes a day after Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – were briefly detained over violation of ban on large gatherings amid the novel coronavirus outbreak when they were marching to Hathras.