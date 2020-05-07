Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 May 2020 12:31:23      انڈین آواز

Haryana urges Centre not to accept IAS Rani Nagar’s resignation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / Chandigarh

The Haryana government has requested the Centre not to accept resignation of a 2014-batch IAS officer Rani Nagar, who resigned from service on May 4 citing “personal safety on government duty”.

In its recommendation to the Central Government, the Haryana Chief Secretary, however, recommended that the officer should be sent to her parent state Uttar Pradesh on inter-state deputation.

According to reports chief secretary sent the recommendation to the Central Government after nod from Chief Minister Manohar LaL Khattar.

The issue had snowballed into a major embarrassment for Khattar Government in Haryana with Opposition targeting it on the issues of women safety.

Meanwhile, Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gujjar was quick to thank Khattar for “rejecting” Nagar’s resignation and recommending her inter-state deputation to UP.

Nagar, former Additional Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Additional Director, Archives, had sent her resignation to the chief secretary on May 4 with a request to forward it to the competent authority in the Central Government for acceptance.

Nagar, in a Facebook post last month, had expressed her desire to resign from the service ‘after the lockdown’ and go back to her native place Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. She had citing issues related to her safety for the past over couple of years.

It may be recalled that in June 2018 Nagar had levelled harassment charges against a senior IAS officer, who was posted as additional chief secretary, animal husbandry and dairying department. The charges, however, were denied by the officer.

Earlier while posted as SDM in Dabwali in 2017, she had also raised issue of her safety.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!