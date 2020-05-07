Haryana urges Centre not to accept IAS Rani Nagar’s resignation

AGENCIES / Chandigarh

The Haryana government has requested the Centre not to accept resignation of a 2014-batch IAS officer Rani Nagar, who resigned from service on May 4 citing “personal safety on government duty”.

In its recommendation to the Central Government, the Haryana Chief Secretary, however, recommended that the officer should be sent to her parent state Uttar Pradesh on inter-state deputation.

According to reports chief secretary sent the recommendation to the Central Government after nod from Chief Minister Manohar LaL Khattar.

The issue had snowballed into a major embarrassment for Khattar Government in Haryana with Opposition targeting it on the issues of women safety.

Meanwhile, Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gujjar was quick to thank Khattar for “rejecting” Nagar’s resignation and recommending her inter-state deputation to UP.

Nagar, former Additional Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Additional Director, Archives, had sent her resignation to the chief secretary on May 4 with a request to forward it to the competent authority in the Central Government for acceptance.

Nagar, in a Facebook post last month, had expressed her desire to resign from the service ‘after the lockdown’ and go back to her native place Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. She had citing issues related to her safety for the past over couple of years.

It may be recalled that in June 2018 Nagar had levelled harassment charges against a senior IAS officer, who was posted as additional chief secretary, animal husbandry and dairying department. The charges, however, were denied by the officer.

Earlier while posted as SDM in Dabwali in 2017, she had also raised issue of her safety.