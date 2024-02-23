इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2024 07:28:43      انڈین آواز
Haryana Police not to invoke NSA on protesting farmers

AMN / Chandigarh

Haryana Police has decided not to invoke the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) on a few farm union leaders of Ambala district as planned earlier. “Haryana Police appeals to the protesters and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order,” said Sibash Kabiraj, Inspector General of Police (Ambala Range) in a statement.

Earlier in an official statement, the Ambala police said, “From February 13, continuous efforts are being made by the farmer organisations to break the barricades put up on the Shambhu border, and daily attempts are being made to spoil the law and order by pelting the police with stones and creating ruckus.”

“During this period, a lot of damage has been caused to the government and private property by encroachment, the police said, adding that the administration had already said that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts.

“If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement, and the officials of that organisation are held responsible for any damage caused,” the statement added.

