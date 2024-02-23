इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2024 07:28:35      انڈین آواز
Farmer leaders reject govt offer of Rs 1 crore compensation to deceased farmer’s kin; adamant on registration of FIR

WEB DESK

Farmer leaders have rejected the government’s offer of Rs 1 crore compensation to the deceased farmer. Leaders are adamant for an FIR against the guilty cops who shot at Shubhkaran Singh.They say they will not allow the post-mortem to be done, reports Tribune.

Technically, the police need someone from the victim’s family to sign the consent for post-mortem but since Shubhkaran’s father is backing the farmer leaders, the post-mortem can take place only after his consent.

“We will not allow the post-mortem till the genuine demand of getting an FIR registered against the guilty Haryana cops is accepted,” said Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, who are the leaders of the Dilli Chalo march.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at the Khanauri border.

Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at the Khanauri border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

