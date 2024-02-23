इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2024 07:28:26      انڈین آواز
Delhi High Court dismisses TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s plea alleging media leakage from ED

WEB DESK

The Delhi High Court today dismissed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against the alleged leakage of “confidential” information from the ED to the media in relation to a probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

“Dismissed,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad while pronouncing the verdict.

Moitra had sought a direction to restrain the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from “leaking any information, including any confidential, sensitive, unverified/unconfirmed information, to the print/electronic media in relation to the ongoing investigation”.

She had also sought a direction to restrain several media organisations from “leaking, publishing/broadcasting of any information related to the ongoing investigation/proceedings in relation to the investigation being carried out by Respondent No.1 (ED) … under which a FEMA summons has been issued to the petitioner”.

