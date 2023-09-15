Haryana Police arrests Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with Nuh communal violence

AMN / WEB DESK

Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested yesterday for his alleged involvement in the communal violence that erupted in Nuh in August.



The MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka was named as an accused by the police.



According to Haryana police, there are “ample evidence” of his involvement in the violence that occurred following a religious yatra. He had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, seeking protection from his arrest, and the hearing was scheduled for 19th October.