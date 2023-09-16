Telangana: Govt to ‘CM’s Breakfast’ scheme for next month to students studying in govt schools

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana State government will be implementing the nutritious ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast’ scheme from the 24th of next month to students studying in government primary and high schools across the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to launch the scheme as a Dasara gift to students.

The scheme will be implemented with an estimated cost of about 400 crore rupees per annum. An official release stated that this is a step forward of the State government to enhance the concentration and overall educational experience at school by ensuring that students receive a nutritious breakfast especially those from economically weaker sections.