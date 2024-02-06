Haryana Government Seeks Reports on Crop Damage Due to Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorm

Haryana government has directed all Divisional and Deputy Commissioners to submit reports on the damage to crops due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm.

An official spokesperson said that the Revenue and Disaster Management Department is conducting the ‘girdawari’ of Rabi crop in the state from 1st February to March 1st.

He said that in view of complaints of crop damage due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm received recently, the Department has issued directions to Divisional and Deputy Commissioners to prepare reports on Rabi crops where damage of 25 percent or more has occurred from January 30, 2024, onwards till now and submit the same.