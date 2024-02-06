Maharashtra Cabinet Rejects Property Tax Increase

AMN

In a relief to Mumbai residents, the Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided not to increase the property tax in the city, where civic polls are due since 2022, and also gave its nod to hold job fairs in the state.

A proposal to maintain status quo on the property tax was moved by the urban development department and cleared at a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

This decision would save Mumbai residents from an additional financial burden of 736 crore rupees, said an official statement said.