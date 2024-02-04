UP: Gadkari inaugurates flyover built for Rs 300 crore in Lakhimpur Kheri

FILE PICS

AMN

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated the flyover built for 300 crore rupees in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

In his virtual address, Mr Gadkari said, the construction of ROB and flyover will bring more ease in traffic between Lakhimpur and Sitapur districts. He said that these projects will prove to be a milestone in the industrial development of Lakhimpur district and the produce of local traders and farmers will be easily accessible to the markets.