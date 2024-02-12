Excise Policy case: Delhi court grants three-day interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

AMN

New Delhi: A city court today granted Aam Aaadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish sisodia, who is facing charges of corruption and money laundering in alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy, three-day interim bail to attend his niece’s wedding.

Special judge MK Nagpal granted relief to the AAP leader from February 13-15 in both cases – the one registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the other registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).