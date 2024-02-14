Vasant Panchami & Saraswati Puja being celebrated in different parts of India

AMN

Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja are being celebrated in different parts of the country today with religious fervor and traditional gaiety.

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted countrymen on the occasion. In a social media post, President Murmu wished that the festival full of energy and devotion will bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all Indians. She prayed to Goddess Saraswati to spread learning and knowledge in everyone’s life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed greetings to people across the country for Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.