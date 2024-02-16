इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2024 08:38:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra OBC commission submits report on social & financial conditions of Marathas to CM Shinde

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Maharashtra, Chairman of the State Commission for Backward Classes, retired Justice Sunil Shukre handed over the report of the survey conducted across the state to check the backwardness of the Maratha community to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. Members of the Commission along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on this occasion.

The state government had asked the Backward Classes Commission to check the social, educational and economic backwardness of the Maratha community. Nearly four lakh people were deputed for this task.

The Chief Minister said that the report submitted today will be presented in the state cabinet meeting and discussed on it. He stated that his government is positive from the very beginning to get reservation for the Maratha community, and have taken right steps from time to time. He appreciated stating that the commission completed the survey in record time. He added that the state government is making sincere efforts for the reservation of the Maratha community. He informed that his government has also called a special session of the Legislature on the 20th of this month. The Chief Minister also expressed his belief that reservation can be given to those who fit within the framework of the law as well as to OBCs or any other community. In view of all this, the Chief Minister appealed to Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw their protest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

انتخابی بانڈ اسکیم ‘غیر آئینی’: سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کالعدم قرار دے دیا

سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کا ...

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart