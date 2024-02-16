Maharashtra OBC commission submits report on social & financial conditions of Marathas to CM Shinde

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Maharashtra, Chairman of the State Commission for Backward Classes, retired Justice Sunil Shukre handed over the report of the survey conducted across the state to check the backwardness of the Maratha community to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. Members of the Commission along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on this occasion.

The state government had asked the Backward Classes Commission to check the social, educational and economic backwardness of the Maratha community. Nearly four lakh people were deputed for this task.

The Chief Minister said that the report submitted today will be presented in the state cabinet meeting and discussed on it. He stated that his government is positive from the very beginning to get reservation for the Maratha community, and have taken right steps from time to time. He appreciated stating that the commission completed the survey in record time. He added that the state government is making sincere efforts for the reservation of the Maratha community. He informed that his government has also called a special session of the Legislature on the 20th of this month. The Chief Minister also expressed his belief that reservation can be given to those who fit within the framework of the law as well as to OBCs or any other community. In view of all this, the Chief Minister appealed to Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw their protest.