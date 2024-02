AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that State government is very positive to give reservations to Maratha community, therefore a special session of the State Assembly will be held on the 20th of February. He said, final decision will be taken on the basis of discussion in the House, which will be fair and within a judicial framework.

Speaking to the media in Kolhapur on Friday, he said that the state government is trying to give justice to the Maratha community.