Haryana Connection in Delhi elections

8 AAP candidates are with Haryana background

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

Leaders having Haryana-origin are very much visible in Delhi elections this time too. For 70 seats of the Delhi assembly for which election will be held on February 8, all major political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress have given tickets to candidates with Haryana background. What’s more, AAP has taken a clear lead in the matter.

It starts at the very top as AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting from New Delhi, hails from Siwani town of Bhiwani district in Haryana. Some Siwani residents have already reached Delhi and started campaigning for him.

AAP MLA from Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma has been fielded again from the same constituency. He has roots in Baas village of Hisar district. From the same constituency, BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Bhatia, who also has roots in Hansi of Hisar district. Both had shifted to Delhi around two decades ago.

Delhi assembly speaker and AAP MLA from Shahadara, Ram Niwas Goyal, also roots in Kurukshetra district, according to said Naveen Jaihind, head of AAP in Haryana.

AAP MLA from Mangol Puri, Rakhi Bidlan, who is in poll fray from the same seat, hails from Jhajjar district. Bhawna Gaur, sitting AAP MLA from Palam, is again in contest and she comes from Rewari district.

Similarly, AAP’s Mukesh Ahlawat is contesting election from Sultanpur Majra. He comes from Jhajjar district. Ahlawat is fighting Congress’s Jai Kishan, who hails from Murthal in Sonipat district.

AAP’s Delhi Cantt nominee Virender Kadyan also comes from Beri in Jhajjar. Earlier, Surender Commando had contested here. He was from Chhara village of Jhajjar. He was replaced by Kadyan.

Hailing from Uklana Mandi of Hisar, Deepak Singla is contesting from Vishwas Nagar in Delhi on AAP ticket. Party sources said that Somnath Bharti, former minister who represented Malviya Nagar constituency, had migrated to Delhi from Karnal district.

Due to geographical advantage, Haryanvis have a dominant role in all political parties. It is quite visible during rallies and other party activities. Due to neighbouring state’s population settled in outer Delhi, the popular candidates among them are fielded keeping the winnability factor in mind.

Meanwhile a 10-party ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (alliance) of small outfits, led by Haryana-centric Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), will contest all the 70 assembly seats in the upcoming Delhi polls.

“The alliance’s constituents will contest on their own individual symbols,” said Raj Kumar Saini, LSP convener and former BJP MP from Kurukshetra in Haryana, here on Tuesday. Saini has previously served as minister in the Haryana cabinet.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), a Bihar-centric party headed by former Union Minister Upendra Khuswaha; Suhel Dev Bhartiya Samaj Party headed by former UP Minister in Yogi Adityanath government Om Prakash Rajbhar; the Jan Adhikar Party headed by a former UP Minister in Mayawati government Babu Singh Khushwaha; the Sarvjan Lokshakti Party headed by former Delhi BSP president Om Prakash Kashyap; and National Youth Party include the alliance’s constituents.

The alliance had earlier targeted 60 seats but plunged for all the 70 seats as one more party joined it on Tuesday evening following the deadline for filing of nominations. Constituents’ leaders met this evening to take stock of the matter, and firm up electoral strategy.