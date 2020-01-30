EC issues show-cause notice to Parvesh Verma



The Election Commission today issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Commission has asked him to respond by tomorrow evening. The AAP had filed a complaint against Mr Verma.

Earlier in the day, the Commission had barred him from campaigning for 96 hours for making controversial remarks at a poll meeting. The Poll Panel has also ordered his removal from the BJP’s list of star campaigners.