इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2020 11:06:01      انڈین آواز
EC issues show-cause notice to Parvesh Verma

Published On: By


The Election Commission today issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Commission has asked him to respond by tomorrow evening. The AAP had filed a complaint against Mr Verma.

Earlier in the day, the Commission had barred him from campaigning for 96 hours for making controversial remarks at a poll meeting. The Poll Panel has also ordered his removal from the BJP’s list of star campaigners.

SPORTS

Four Indians in joint 2nd spot after penultimate round of Gibraltar chess

Teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa drew his penultimate round game against Russian Mikhail Kobalia to hold on to ...

National Shooting trials: Ayonika Paul and Vijayveer Sidhu emerge winners

Ayonika Paul has won the women's 10m Air Rifle T1 event while Vijayveer Sidhu won the men's 25m Pistol T2 even ...

India beat New Zealand in third T20 via Super Over in Hamilton

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in t ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

