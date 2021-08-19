Haryana bans use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’

AGENCIES

The Haryana government has banned the use of the word ‘Gorakh Dhanda’, generally used to describe unethical practices.

A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him and urged him to ban the use of the word as it hurts the sentiments of the followers of Saint Gorakhnath.

A government spokesperson confirmed that usage of the expression has been banned in the state to ensure that the feelings of religious Guru Gorkahnath are not hurt.

Gorakhnath was an 11th century Hindu yogi who is considered to be an influential founder of the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India. The Gorakhnath Math and Gorkhapur in Uttar Pradesh are named after him.