FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2021 03:11:58      انڈین آواز

Haryana bans use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

The Haryana government has banned the use of the word ‘Gorakh Dhanda’, generally used to describe unethical practices.

A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him and urged him to ban the use of the word as it hurts the sentiments of the followers of Saint Gorakhnath.

As per an official statement, a decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him and urged him to ban the use of the word as it ‘hurts’ the sentiments of Sant Gorakhnath’s followers

A government spokesperson confirmed that usage of the expression has been banned in the state to ensure that the feelings of religious Guru Gorkahnath are not hurt.

Gorakhnath was an 11th century Hindu yogi who is considered to be an influential founder of the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India. The Gorakhnath Math and Gorkhapur in Uttar Pradesh are named after him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi urges Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 schools by 15th Aug 2023

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 sch ...

One Team One Dream: A delightful obsession of fans of Indian Hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey is riding on a euphoria The National team has won an Olympic me ...

“No pressure for medals on athletes but expect them to give their best” PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "new India does not put ...

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

افغانستان: طالبان نےکامیابی کا دعویٰ کیا؛ کابل میں صدارتی محل پر قبضہ

ایجنسیافغانستان میں طالبان نے راجدھانی کابل کا کنٹرول اپنے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz