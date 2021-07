NEWS DESK

This has brought the number of World Heritage sites to 40 in India. Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat.

He said that since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites which is one fourth of our total sites.

Mr. Reddy said that this shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture, heritage and the Indian way of life.