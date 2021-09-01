Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2021 02:06:45      انڈین آواز

Harish Rawat meets Amarinder, asks to reduce power tariffs

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Chandigarh,

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat today asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to provide relief to people by reducing power tariffs, one of the major demands of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He also told media that power purchase rates with private power companies should be renegotiated and the benefit of reduced prices should be passed on to consumers.

Rawat, who is the incharge of party Punjab affairs at the AICC, had arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday amid the ongoing tussle in the camps of Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

Rawat on Wednesday met the CM at his residence in Mohali’s Siswan. The meeting lasted for about three hours.

Harish Rawat apologises for comparing PPCC working presidents with Panj Pyare

After the meeting, Rawat said he told the CM that the state government should provide some relief to power consumers.

“At present, we are in the government and should provide some relief to power consumers,” he said.

Rawat also took an update from Amarinder Singh on the progress on an 18-point programme given by the party high command.

The former Uttarakhand CM came to Chandigarh to meet party leaders and listen to their issues, days after four ministers and several party legislators raised a banner of revolt against the CM over unfulfilled promises.

The Sidhu camp has been pressing Amarinder to take action on the 18-point programme given by the Congress high command.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

It is going to be a start from scratch in the second half of the IPL season: Pravin Amre

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre feels that though his side is currently at the ...

Hope to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics; Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Harpal Singh Bedi Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil who won gold with a world record show on Tuesday exuded ...

Women boxers lead gold rush as India finishes with 39 medals Including 14 Gold at ASBC Asian Youth & Jr Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 31 August: The quartet of Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 Kg) Sneha Kumari (66k ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz