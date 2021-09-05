BJP MP Varun Gandhi vouches for farmers

AMN

In a surprising move, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday described farmers, who have been protesting against three farm laws, as “our own flesh and blood” and suggested that the government should re-engage with them in reaching common ground.

A large number of farmers today attended a mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

“Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,” Mr Gandhi tweeted, posting a short video of the large crowd.

The mahapanchyat comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

The Centre had held talks with the protesting farmer unions but in vain as it did not agree to their demand of withdrawing the three farm laws.