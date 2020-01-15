“Hand over the black box” , Ukraine tells Iran



WEB DESK

Ukraine today asked Iran to hand over the black box flight recorders of the passenger plane that crashed after being hit by an Iranian missile.

The Office of the General Prosecutor said it it will take all measures to properly decode the black boxes and preserve evidence in the investigation of the accident.

In a statement, prosecutor’s office said the country had sent a request for legal assistance linked to handover to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flight recorders.

The statement added that Ukraine’s SBU security service is in charge of investigating the crash of the plane which had been bound for Kiev.

The downing of the plane came hours after Tehran had launched a barrage of missiles at bases housing American troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike.