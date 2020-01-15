FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2020 12:19:36      انڈین آواز
Ad

“Hand over the black box” , Ukraine tells Iran

Leave a comment
Published On: By


WEB DESK

Ukraine today asked Iran to hand over the black box flight recorders of the passenger plane that crashed after being hit by an Iranian missile.

The Office of the General Prosecutor said it it will take all measures to properly decode the black boxes and preserve evidence in the investigation of the accident.

In a statement, prosecutor’s office said the country had sent a request for legal assistance linked to handover to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flight recorders.

The statement added that Ukraine’s SBU security service is in charge of investigating the crash of the plane which had been bound for Kiev.

The downing of the plane came hours after Tehran had launched a barrage of missiles at bases housing American troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Saina Nehwal suffers shock exit, Sindhu advances to second round in Indonesian Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Master in women's singles with a hard ...

Hockey: Chinglensana is happy to earn India jersey again

HSB / Bhubaneswar Experienced midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will wear the India colours after a ye ...

Table Tennis: Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale wins gold and bronze at Khelo India ﻿

HSB / Guwahati Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale displayed a remarkable fighting spirit to emerge champion i ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!