Haj Pilgrims Praise Indian Government’s Arrangements in Saudi Arabia

Indians who embarked on Haj pilgrimage appreciated arrangements and the quality of facilities offered by the Indian government to ensure a smooth and seamless journey for all in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Minority Affairs posted on X that it is the constant endeavour of the Ministry to ensure a comfortable and dignified journey for every Haj pilgrim.



Meanwhile, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, yesterday highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Centre in ensuring a smooth and successful Haj for pilgrims.



Earlier on Friday, Indian Consul General of Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, led ‘Team India’ deployed in Haj 2025, in facilitating the movement of pilgrims from Haram Shareef to their accommodations in Azizia (Mecca) after offering Friday prayer. Medical care and assistance are being provided to the pilgrims by the mobile medical care team of the Indian Haj Mission. From dispensaries near pilgrims’ accommodation to fully equipped hospitals, the Indian Haj Mission has ensured accessible medical care. Additionally, doctors, nurses, and ambulances are made available round-the-clock for any health concerns.