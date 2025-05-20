874 candidates selected in mega job fairs organised by AMP 

Delhi & Kanpur

Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) in association with Hamdard Learning & Welfare Society, Working Journalists Club and IIFA Placements organised mega job fairs at Delhi & Kanpur on Saturday, 17th May 2025.

The Job fair in Delhi was organised at Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind premises , whereas the Job Fair at Kanpur was held at City Pride Public School.

1,793 candidate interviews were conducted for the Job Fairs by 74 companies offering over 22,300+ job vacancies. At the end of the day, 874 candidates were successfully selected and shortlisted in both the cities.

Shaukat Mufti, Executive Secretary, HLWS remarked, “Our partnership with AMP has once again been a great success. We eagerly anticipate extending this collaboration across pan-India through multiple events, ensuring deserving candidates from every nook and corner of the country reap the benefits.”

Farooq Siddiqui, Head – AMP National Coordination Team, remarked, “Collaborating with Hamdard Learning & Welfare Society and Working Journalists Club for the Delhi job fair was inspiring. Also, engaging with Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and embracing its visionary commitment to our shared goals for community development & nation building was both fulfilling and exhilarating. We look forward to further joint initiatives, reaching even more deserving candidates together. This job fair stands as a stepping stone toward many more successful collaborations.”

Altamash Mohammed, AMP Delhi State Head commented, “It was a pleasure to be part of the job fair, witnessing the AMP Delhi team’s dedication, as they worked hand in hand with the AMP Employment Cell & Jamia Hamdard team, to make this event a phenomenal success.”

Abrar Ali, AMP Kanpur Chapter Head said, “AMP is a remarkable platform where deserving and needy students can find employment opportunities with ease. While there is a significant skill gap among students today, we firmly believe that with the right skills, securing a job becomes far more attainable. We remain committed to empowering students through continuous development and upskilling.”

Shahid Haider, Head Employment Assistance Cell (EAC) commented, “As always, our Job Fair with Jamia Hamdard sets standards and strives to be better than the previous; the outcome of this event reflects the same. We are excited to build on this momentum and create even more impactful opportunities. Our Employability Training session before the Job Fair has helped freshers crack the interview and manage a job to start their career”.

This success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of AMP Employment Assistance Cell (EAC), the dedicated local AMP Chapter team members, Hamdard Learning & Welfare Society, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jamia Hamdard, Working Journalists Club, IIFA Placements, the support staff and the entire team who contributed their time and efforts.