Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PRESS RELEASE

Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 21, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on June 4 at 2:35 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
  • Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on June 11 at 2:00 pm ET in Miami, FL.
  • Citi European Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on June 17 in London, UK.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates.

Related Post

PRESS RELEASE

IMPAR Reboots Its Vision for Strategic Dialogue and Inclusive Growth

Jun 16, 2025
PRESS RELEASE

Sagtec Projects 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025

Jun 13, 2025
PRESS RELEASE PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

HDFC ERGO Honoured with Duck Creek Award

Jun 11, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!