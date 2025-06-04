Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Novak Djokovic Joins Forces with Joe & The Juice as Health & Wellness Ambassador

Jun 4, 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark – June 4, 2025: Global juice and lifestyle brand Joe & The Juice has announced a high-profile partnership with tennis legend and Olympic gold medalist Novak Djokovic. As part of this strategic collaboration, Djokovic will serve as both a Health & Wellness Ambassador and a shareholder, reinforcing the brand’s global mission to promote clean living, balance, and high performance.

In a statement, Djokovic shared, “I’m proud to join Joe & The Juice in a role that reflects my lifelong dedication to physical and mental well-being. Nutrition, recovery, and mindset are critical for peak performance, and Joe’s commitment to clean, functional products aligns perfectly with how I fuel my life.”

With a record 24 Grand Slam titles and 428 weeks as world no. 1, Djokovic brings unmatched expertise and passion for wellness to the table. His involvement with the brand will go beyond branding—he will contribute to product development, wellness campaigns, and strategic growth.

CEO Thomas Nørøxe emphasized the importance of the partnership: “Novak embodies authenticity and well-being. Having him in the Joe family enhances our vision of a balanced, vibrant lifestyle and helps us reach a broader global audience.”

The partnership also includes plans for regional expansion, with Djokovic spearheading the brand’s entry into Serbia and Montenegro, a region close to his heart.

With more than 400 stores worldwide, Joe & The Juice continues to position itself as a top destination for health-focused consumers. As Djokovic joins the journey, the brand is poised to elevate its global impact—one juice, and one mindset shift, at a time.

