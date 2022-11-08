Guru Nanak Jayanti being celebrated with religious fervour

AMN / WEB DESK

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and in different parts of the world today. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

This year marks the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narender Modi today greeted the people on the occasion of 553rd Parkash Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

President Murmu extended her heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Sikh community. In her message, She said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji spread the message of Ek Omkar, which means God is one and present everywhere. She said Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspired people to practice love, unity and brotherhood.

President Murmu paid homage to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, on Gurpurab at President’s Bodyguard Regimental Gurudwara in the President’s Estate. She also participated in the langar with devotees.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar in a tweet, said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. He added that may Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal message guides us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that may Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in a function on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi yesterday. On the 553rd birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Prime Minister has offered prayers. The celebration took place at the residence of the Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Union Minister Hardeep Puri and several dignitaries were present during the function.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also extended his wishes to the people. In his message on Twitter, he said that he join members of the Sikh Sangat in celebrating the auspicious occasion of the 553rd Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Minister said Guru Maharaj’s divine message of peace, harmony, coexistence & oneness of humanity will continue to guide us till eternity.